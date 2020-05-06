Dismissed Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick Files Whistleblower Complaint Against City – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick filed a complaint against the city for her dismissal in February, alleging that she was expelled in retaliation for exposing inappropriate conduct among members of the City Police Commission .

Kirkpatrick's whistleblower complaint alleges that commissioners sought personnel records that were barred from accessing, routinely sought special police treatment, and harassed and abused department staff.

"In short, the Police Commission is out of control," says the complaint. “Commissioners routinely seek access to legally protected Oakland Police Department (“ OPD ”) personnel records, to which they are not entitled and to which they are not legally entitled to access. “Commissioners corruptly seek special OPD treatment in their personal affairs. They frequently abuse OPD personnel and interfere with daily operations. "

The filing comes a day after Kirkpatrick told KPIX 5 that his removal from the main post of the police department was an illegal and discriminatory dismissal by the city police commission, which seeks full control of the department.

"With more power now they are going to be really jeopardizing the safety of the community and the safety of these police officers and I am not going to be quiet about it," Kirkpatrick told KPIX 5. "I am going to stand up and speak." .

The complaint, which is the precursor to a lawsuit, seeks damages for lost wages and future earnings.

According to the presentation, "The Police Commission and the Mayor organized the termination of Chief Kirkpatrick in retaliation for the Chief's repeated complaints."

The complaint indicates that Kirkpatrick submitted at least seven reports of inappropriate and illegal conduct to the city attorney's office, the city manager, and Mayor Schaaf. The alleged incidents include commissioners who intimidate low-level OPD employees to direct resources to their districts, a commissioner who allegedly reprimanded OPD staff for a vehicle ticket and trailer, and who are allegedly seeking confidential records related to the investigation. internal to Joshua Pawlik's fatal police shooting, A homeless man sleeping in possession of a gun.

On February 20, the civilian police commission voted unanimously to fire Kirkpatrick without cause after three years in office. Commission chair Regina Jackson said at the time that the commission had lost confidence in Kirkpatrick. Mayor Libby Schaaf said it was her duty to honor the commission's request to fire Kirkpatrick.

The seven volunteer members of the Oakland Police Commission have the power to fire a police chief without cause with the approval of the mayor, the only US police commission that has that power.

"Oakland is a debacle in its police commission." Kirkpatrick told KPIX 5. "I certainly don't think the commission should have more power. I don't even think they should have the power they have today."