Discovery First Quarter Revenue, Constant Earnings From Previous Year, Flat Advertising – Up News Info

Discovery, Inc.'s key finances held steady in the fourth quarter of the previous year with flat advertising despite lower overall ratings during the first three months of the year.

Revenue decreased 1% to $ 2.68 billion, and was unchanged, excluding currencies. Net income fell 2% to $ 377 from $ 384 million. EPS was $ 0.55 per share versus $ 0.53. Total ad sales were flat, driven by price increases, continued monetization of content offerings on next-gen platforms, and higher inventory, offset by lower overall ratings and secular declines in the Ecosystem. Pay TV, the company said Wednesday morning.

Advertising was flat at $ 1.03 billion. Distribution increased 2% to $ 708 million in affiliate contractual rates, partially offset by the decrease in linear subscribers.

Total portfolio subscribers were 6% lower in March than the previous year. Subscribers to fully distributed networks fell 4%.

Total operating expenses increased 7% to $ 740 million. Revenue costs increased 6% primarily due to an increase in content investments. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 9% primarily due to higher marketing expenses to support our next-generation initiatives.

"The world faces an unprecedented challenge and I want to express our deep gratitude to the medical workers and front-line response services who risk their personal safety every day during this fight with COVID-19. I am also enormously proud of the Discovery employees who have come together and increased their endurance, heart and creativity, continue to feed our viewers at a time when our trusted brands and beloved personalities are a unique source of comfort and familiarity, ”said CEO David Zaslav.

“As we navigate the rest of 2020, our priority remains the well-being of our employees, customers, and production partners. In addition, we will continue to focus on maintaining a healthy balance sheet with solid liquidity and investing in our businesses to position ourselves for long-term growth amid changes in the pay-TV landscape, "he said.

Discovery noted measures to ensure sufficient liquidity and flexibility in light of the current uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 impact. In March, she withdrew $ 500 million under her $ 2.5 billion revolving line of credit. Last month, to preserve flexibility in the current environment, it reached an agreement with its group of lenders, led by Bank of America, to amend certain provisions of its revolving lines of credit, including restoring the leverage ratio until the first quarter of 2021.

Discovery is the father of Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel and the upcoming cross-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network at USA USA, Discovery Kids in Latin America and the premium sports network Eurosport, which has the rights to broadcast the postponed 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Executives will shed more light on the latest quarter and discuss current trends in a call at 8 am ET