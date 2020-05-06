Discovery April ad sales decreased 20%, but May-June better; Co Eyes Deals – Up News Info

Discovery, Inc.'s advertising revenue in the US USA They fell 20% in April as the COVID-19 panic took hold, but May and June look better. The highly international company board will carefully analyze acquisition opportunities around the world. And CEO David Zaslav blamed the erosion of subscribers on linear television right at the foot of packages packed with expensive sports.

In a broad call for investors after strong quarterly earnings, Zaslav and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels discussed Olympic advertising (its Europsort subsidiary has European broadcast rights); increasing ratings for your kitchen, DIY and comfort programming brand; I miss this year's advance; continuous work with cable operators on a DTC product; and restarting production. In the latter case, Discovery brands have developed 350 hours of fresh home programming during the crisis. He is in no rush to restart traditional production after multiple employees become infected in the early days of the pandemic.

Related story Discovery Exceeds Expectations: First Quarter Revenue And Consistent Earnings From A Year Ago, Flat Advertising %MINIFYHTML3ada7bdef53a6595c257bb06992e6db112%

"Those were 14 of the most difficult days of my life," said Zaslav, recalling the daily updates. “You feel it because they got sick when going to work. "We don't want to push anyone back to the field. … We are in no rush to return to those calls, because we couldn't breathe." The employees recovered, he said.

On sports, Zaslav urged "a rationalization of the market, particularly at the moment when we are in a recession", noting that there are much cheaper packages available in many other countries. "If you eliminated sports, you could easily do it here" and "we would probably see a change in the issue of subscriber losses." Today the offer is: "Take it for $ 80, take it for $ 100, or don't take it at all," he said. "Give the United States a chance to buy what it wants without stuffed sports."

On the advertising side, sales that fell 20% in April are increasing slightly in May and June, although Wiedenfels cautioned that cancellations are coming continuously, so investors should take the prospect "with a grain of salt." .

PLUS