Did a mutation accelerate the coronavirus? Not likely, scientists say

All viruses mutate, and the coronavirus is no exception. But there is still no convincing evidence that it is evolving in a way that has made it more contagious or more deadly.
A pre-print study, published online, but not published in a scientific journal and not yet peer-reviewed, has set the Internet on fire by suggesting otherwise.
The mutation, they wrote, "is of urgent concern," because it made the coronavirus more transmissible. After media coverage, the prospect of turbocharged voltage around the world has baffled many people who already had enough on their minds.
But experts in viral evolution are far from convinced. For one thing, there is no new strain: Unlike the flu, the coronavirus has so far not been divided into clearly distinct ways.
Muta, but that's what viruses do. The fact that a mutation becomes more common is not proof that it is disrupting how the virus works.
Dr. Korber did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.
Mutations are small changes in the genetic material that occur when copying. Human cells have many of the so-called proofreading proteins that keep mutations rare. Still, each baby comes with dozens of new genetic mutations.
Viruses are much more neglected and produce many mutants every time they infect a cell. Many of these mutations are not helpful to the virus, disabling it rather than helping it to proliferate. Some may be beneficial for the virus. The rest have little effect in one way or another.
Natural selection can favor viruses that carry a beneficial mutation, causing them to spread more widely. But it is also possible for a neutral mutation to become more common simply by chance, a process known as genetic drift.
"I don't think they provide evidence to support improved transmissibility," Sergei Pond, an evolutionary biologist at Temple University, said of the new report in an email. "To establish this, you need direct competition between strains in the same geographic area."
Some investigators turned to Twitter to criticize the newspaper. "I think those claims are suspicious, to say the least," wrote Bill Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
"They skipped their skis a little bit because of the title, the conclusions," wrote Brian Wasik, an evolutionary biologist at Cornell University. "They deserve a strong and good faith peer review."
None of the critics ruled out the possibility that a mutation could arise that would make the virus more transmissible. And it is possible that D614G has provided some kind of advantage.
But much more evidence will be needed to rule out other explanations.