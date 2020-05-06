"Dickinson's" creator Alena Smith signs general agreement with Apple – Up News Info

Apple has entered into a general agreement with Alena Smith, the creator, executive producer, and producer of the praised original comedy series Serpentine, Dickinson The news of the pact, which had been negotiated before the start of the pandemic, is presented as Dickinson This morning he earned a Peabody Award nomination.

Under the multi-year deal, Smith will develop television projects exclusively for Apple TV +.

After its premiere on November 1, 2019, Dickinson It quickly emerged as one of Apple's best-received original series. Also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award, Dickinson it was renewed for a second season before its premiere. Season 2 is slated to debut later this year.

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series that boldly explores the limitations of society, gender, and family from the perspective of young rebel poet Emily Dickinson. Set in the 19th century, the series is a coming-of-age story that discovers that Emily is an unexpected hero for our millennial generation.

%MINIFYHTML8dbde949efed4e190494a570a010a79f14%

Originally a playwright, Smith's play "Icebergs" had its world premiere in 2016 at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. Other published works include "The Bad Guys", "Plucker", "The Lacy Project" and "The New Sincerity".

Smith joins the Apple TV + talent roster that includes Alfonso Cuarón, Jason Katims, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Justin Lin, Kerry Ehrin, Lee Eisenberg, Monica Beletsky, Oprah Winfrey, Sharon Horgan, and Simon Kinberg.