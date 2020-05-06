Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep, Stephen Colbert, scheduled for live stream benefit – Up News Info

A virtual concert event to benefit the Covenant House charity for homeless youth and trafficking victims has lined up a list of more than 50 stars to act or appear in the May 18 fundraiser, which includes Meryl Streep , Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O & # 39; Dowd, Zachary Levi and Zachary Quinto.

A starry night of the covenant house, which will take place on Monday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET on the Broadway on Demand broadcast platform will be co-hosted by six-time Tony Audra McDonald Award winner and 60 minutes Correspondent John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House Board of Directors.

The event is designed to support Covenant House, the mostly privately funded international charity that provides housing, food and medical care to homeless children and youth, and front-line staff working during the crisis in COVID-19.

Related story Frenchman Emmanuel Macron updates the culture plan and hopes to expand the benefits for artists and technicians

"This virus does not have the last word," said Covenant House President and CEO Kevin Ryan. "This incredible group of stars coming together in love to help us care for children is positive proof of that."

%MINIFYHTML5c4184c97e84308b729fb847d949b65212%

Other stars slated to appear include Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Alex Newell, Karen Olivo, Dawn O & # 39; Porter, Laura Osnes, Benj Pasek, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ana Villafane, Frank Wildhorn and the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Covenant House's work in 31 cities, in six countries. The event is produced by Jeff Calhoun, the Broadway director and choreographer, and a member of the Covenant House Board.

The fundraiser will take place a day after the official launch of the Broadway on Demand platform, which begins with the 30 days opening nights concert on Sunday, May 17 to benefit artists, playwrights, composers, musicians and actors affected by the COVID-19 health crisis. Access to see both events will be free.

In addition to Broadway on Demand, A starry night of the covenant house can be streamed on iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Stars in the house.