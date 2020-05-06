Demi Lovato pushes Scooter Braun to make Tori Kelly Duet happen

Instagram

During a conversation on Instagram Live, the singer of & # 39; I Love Me & # 39; and the & # 39; American Idol & # 39; They decide to show off their powerful voices by performing an a cappella duet on their 2016 single 'Stone Cold'.

Demi lovato has asked his manager Scooter Braun to set it up with a fellow client Tori Kelly so that the two artists can officially collaborate.

Hits creator "Confident" teamed up with Kelly to chat on Instagram Live on Tuesday (May 5), when they showed off their powerful voice in an a cappella duo version of Demi's single "Stone Cold" in 2016.

After the performance, Demi praised singer / songwriter Tori and urged Scooter to make their dreams of a studio session together a reality.

"You are one of the best vocalists of this generation and it would be an honor to do something with you …" Demi said, before calling her shared manager, "Scooter, hello!"

According to the pop star, Tori replied, "Yes, I feel the same, I feel the same. I am so depressed."

Demi has been aligning a number of collaborative projects in recent times, partnering with Sam smith for the song "I'm Ready" last month (April), while she has recruited Blink-182 drums Travis Barker for a remix of their recent release, "I Love Me".

He announced the news of Barker's remix on Tuesday, when he posted the song's official cover art on social media, "#ILoveMe but do it … emo? Tomorrow night with @travisbarker !!!"

The new music is expected to appear on Demi's next album, the follow-up to 2017's "Tell Me You Love Me," and the first under the guidance of Braun, after signing with his signature SB Projects a year ago when it started. Planning her next career move after her near-fatal drug overdose in the summer of 2018.