"Dead To Me" Live Table Reading Set with Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini, James Marsden – Up News Info

Dead to me starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden and creator Liz Feldman (2 broke girls) will gather virtually for a live table read on the eve of the season 2 premiere of the Netflix series.

After reading live from the first episode of Season 1, Applegate, Cardellini, Marsden and Feldman will hold a question and answer session with fans. It is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 7 on Netflix Facebook.

The cast will also sensitize World Central Kitchen. Founded by chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen is working to provide meals to children and families affected by COVID-19.

Created by Feldman, Dead to me focuses on Jen (Applegate), a sardonic widow determined to solve her husband's recent murder, and Judy (Cardellini), an optimistic free spirit who recently suffered her own tragic loss. When the two women meet in a support group, they become unlikely friends, despite their opposite personalities. But as they come together over bottles of wine, Entenmann's cookies and a shared affinity for The facts of lifeJudy desperately tries to protect Jen from a shocking secret that could destroy her life as she knows it.

Feldman serves as executive producer and executive producer on season 2. The show is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix. Executive producers are Jessica Elbaum of Gloria Sanchez Productions, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Christie Smith and Applegate.

Dead to me Season 2 premieres at 12:01 p.m. PT on Friday, May 8.