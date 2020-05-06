David Ayer, Director of the Suicide Squad, said his' Heart Breaks' by Jared Leto about the fans' reception of the Joker

The Joker fans and more specifically, Suicide Squad I know Jared Leto's portrayal of the iconic villain was not a hit with everyone. The reaction to Joker's version of Jred was loved by some and hated by others, especially because of the way he introduced hip-hop elements to the character.

Regardless of the role's alleged merits, the film's director David Ayer recently said he felt bad for Jared. David claimed his "broken heart,quot; by Jared Leto for various reasons, especially considering the way the Joker image was used as a marketing tactic, despite the fact that he barely appeared in the movie.

At first impression, many fans were unhappy with the initial appearance of Jared's character portrayal. Even when Jared was first announced as an actor in the film, some people online questioned the choice.

As noted earlier, one of the biggest problems with Joker in Suicide Squad was the fact that he barely had screen time. After the movie's release, even Jared himself said he was disappointed and "cheated,quot; to join a movie that turned out to be something completely different.

Jared appeared in Suicide Squad for just seven minutes, though there are more images of him in the extended Blu-ray cut and even more in a vault somewhere. However, he doesn't like this footage seeing the light of day soon.

To make matters worse for Leto, Joaquin Phoenix then presented one of the best performances of his career as the Joker in the Todd Philips movie, Jester. He even got an Academy Award for his portrayal of the villain.

Of course, character creation is a tightrope. I was inspired by current DC comics. I find it incredible that it is still such a theme 5 years later. My heart breaks for Jared: he did a magnificent job. Most of it remains hidden. https://t.co/IRj7vB1ZjG – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 5, 2020

Also, if the media reports are true, Jared allegedly tried to prevent Warner Brothers from releasing the Todd Philips movie because he wanted his own independent movie featuring the Joker character.

It looks like this will never come to fruition, but regardless, Jared landed a role in another upcoming Marvel movie that's slated to premiere next year.



