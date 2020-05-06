Dallas Stars public speaking announcer makes cries for charity during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– “I really miss Hockey Stars. I miss the atmosphere of the playoffs. I miss the fans in the arena. "

This is how Dallas Stars public address presenter Jeff K summed up his feelings about the NHL season being frozen by the coronavirus outbreak.

So to help fill the void, Jeff K is creating personalized thanks for Stars fans online and he's doing it for charity.

Cameo allows fans to hire celebrities to create personalized messages.

The Stars presenter puts a special Stars spin on every ad he makes.

For a $ 25 donation, K will announce everything you want him to say.

"I've done everything. The most common would be birthday thanks. I've had some married couples who want their spouses to be put in the penalty box. I even had a baby announcement, which was amazing," said K.

%MINIFYHTML3f3cc13942bd9a55e1897367e2ce5fcc14%

Fans can find Jeff K.'s cameo page here.

For 24 hours, there will be a Cameo Challenge from noon on Thursday, May 7 to noon on Friday, May 8 between Stars PA announcer and St. Louis Blues PA announcer Tom Calhoun.

"Tom will challenge his Fanbase, and I will challenge my Fanbase." K explained to Up News Info 11 Sports. "Which of us can raise the most money in a 24-hour period."

The money K generates will go to the Dallas Stars Foundation to benefit Collin County Meals on Wheels.

Calhoun is raising funds for a St Louis area bone marrow match registry.

Jeff K relies on Stars fans to help him win. Not only for the pride of winning the challenge, but also to take it out on the Blues that knocked out the stars in the playoffs last year.

"They're Dallas Stars fans, versus St. Louis Blues fans. We want revenge, demand our revenge. And, it never hurts when you beat the blues, do you Star fans?