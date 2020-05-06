Dallas salon owner jailed for defying virus shutdown order – Up News Info

DALLAS – On Wednesday, the Republican governor of Texas and the chief law enforcement officer defended the owner of a Dallas barber shop who was jailed for keeping his business open in defiance of the governor's restrictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Shelley Luther was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday after a video hearing during which she refused to apologize for repeatedly violating the order, leading the judge to find her in contempt of court and sentenced her a week after the jail.

Luther was cited last month for keeping her salon open despite state and local directives keeping nonessential businesses closed, but she continued to defy the order and tore up a cease and desist letter in front of television cameras.

"I couldn't feed my family and my stylists couldn't feed their families," Luther said Tuesday, saying he had applied for a federal loan but did not receive it until Sunday.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye said during the hearing that he would consider imposing a fine rather than jail time if Luther apologized and did not reopen until allowed, but Luther declined.

"Feeding my children is not selfish," he told Moye. "If you think the law is more important than feeding the kids, then stick with your decision, but I'm not going to close the room."

Moye wrote in his contempt trial: "The challenge to the court order was open, blatant, and intentional." He noted that despite an opportunity to apologize, Luther "expressed no contrition, remorse, or regret,quot; for his actions.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the judge Wednesday asking him to release Luther from jail. US Senator Ted Cruz also expressed his support. Both are Republicans.

%MINIFYHTMLfa76a558fca195b62b4547a116660cf112%

"I find it outrageous and out of touch that during this national pandemic, a judge, in a county that actually released hardened criminals for fear of contracting COVID-19, imprisoned a mother for operating her hair salon in an attempt to put food on the family table, ”said Paxton.

Abbott called the salon owner's punishment "excessive."

“Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to guarantee public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieve that goal than jailing a Texas mother, ”Abbott said in a statement Wednesday.

Moye's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

The governor who comes to the defense of someone who violates his own executive order reflects the growing pressure he is facing to restart the state at a much faster rate than he has described.

When Luther appeared in court Tuesday, Abbott gave permission for Texas beauty salons and hair salons to reopen on Friday, speeding up his own timeline.

Although Abbott last week allowed restaurants and retailers to reopen under limited capacity, he said at the time that his goal in mid-May was to get beauty salons and gyms up and running again.

But some Texans have been unwilling to wait, including two Republican state lawmakers who allowed reporters to film them Tuesday outside of Houston in defiance of Abbott's rules.

Mark Jones, professor of political science at Rice University, said Abbott has to balance opening too slow and alienating his party's right wing, and moving too fast in a way that risks a resurgence of COVID-19 and moderate loss. Republicans and undecided voters.

"Governor Abbott has been forced to follow a very narrow path," said Jones.

__

Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber in Austin and Jill Bleed in Little Rock, Arkansas contributed to this report.