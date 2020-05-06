Dallas salon owner begins weeklong sentence for contempt of court – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas salon owner who opened her business in violation of the governor's executive order is now in jail.

A judge on Tuesday found Shelley Luther in civil and criminal contempt of court for ignoring a temporary restraining order that prohibited her from operating her salon.

Judge George Moye sentenced her to 7 days behind bars, one for each day she opened the doors of the A La Mode Room in Far North Dallas.

Outside the George Allen Court Building, a small group of supporters gathered with flags and weapons to watch the hearing on their phones.

Inside the court she told Luther that she could not ignore the orders of the elected officials because she personally did not agree with them. "You have no right to independently replace state law," said Judge Moye.

For the past two weeks, Luther openly defied the governor's injunction to keep classrooms closed, tore up a county cease and desist letter in front of a cheering crowd, and dismissed the judge's order.

"If you want to take this opportunity to acknowledge that your own actions were selfish, put your own interest ahead of those in the community in which you live," said Judge Moye, offering him the opportunity to avoid jail. She said she would consider only giving him a fine, if she apologized, acknowledged that she was wrong, and agreed to keep her business closed until Friday, when the governor announced that all classrooms could open.

Luther, however, refused to budge. "I have to disagree with you, sir, when you say I am selfish because feeding my children is not selfish," he replied. “I have stylists who are hungry because they prefer to feed their children. So, sir, if you think the law is more important than feeding the children, then continue with your decision, but I am not going to close the room. ”

Luther's attorney, Warren Norred, promised to appeal the decision. He said the hall will likely continue to open its doors, increasing the $ 3,500 fine against $ 500 each day before the governor's new order takes effect on Friday.