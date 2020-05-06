Dallas mortgage and rental assistance program reaches capacity in 36 hours – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– It took less than two days for a new Dallas mortgage and rental assistance program to reach capacity.

The city stopped accepting new applications Tuesday, less than 36 hours after the online portal was first opened to the public.

"This was like a category five hurricane," said Dr. Eric Anthony Johnson, the city's chief economic development and housing and neighborhood revitalization. "You know it's coming … but that storm is so powerful that it will knock you down."

As of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 13,151 residents had submitted applications. But in all, 24,686 people accessed the online survey, according to data provided by a city spokeswoman.

The program, which was approved by the Dallas City Council last month, offered $ 13.7 million in housing assistance to eligible applicants. But Johnson said the funds were only enough to help about 10,000 households.

"The City of Dallas rental housing assistance program appears to be a far cry from the need," said Sandy Rollins, executive director of the Texas Tenants Union.

Louise Herriott bought her new Oak Cliff home last August. Its flowers had barely bloomed when COVID-19 hit.

Herriott was one of thousands of residents who applied for the rental and mortgage assistance program with the City of Dallas this week.

"It would be a good help. My business has been closed due to the coronavirus for the past month and a half," said Herriott, who runs an antique restoration company.

While approximately 3,100 applicants were deemed ineligible for relief, a city spokeswoman said 9,966 people qualified to proceed to the next step.

There are several minimum requirements that applicants must meet to receive funds, including proof that they lost their job or income due to the pandemic.

Dallas rental assistance seekers met with busy signs, technical issues

Herriott hopes he will be one of the chosen people. She has not yet heard from the city.

"I haven't heard a thing," said Herriott. "I just received the notification on the website:" We received your information, we will contact you in 3 days. "

He said he is also concerned that technical problems with the website delayed his presentation Monday morning. Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents across the city reported website and call center issues for approximately 90 minutes on Monday morning.

The problems seemed to be resolved at 11 a.m.

"We are all caught up in this little game," said Herriott.

Advocacy groups are already pushing for more housing help at the federal level.

The Dallas program was funded primarily through the CARES Act.

More than three dozen community groups across the state sent a letter to the Texas Congressional delegation, requesting an additional $ 100 billion in rental assistance and a uniform moratorium on evictions and foreclosures.

"The first deployment of CARES funds that came to the city of Dallas in this case was not enough for the need that we currently have," said Carl Falconer, CEO and President of the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.

Falconer said that with so many unemployed people, homelessness now poses a greater threat than ever.

"(Homelessness) is absolutely more real than ever, especially since people cannot go to work," said Falconer, who encouraged tenants to contact their landlords immediately if they cannot pay the rent.

The Texas Supreme Court has extended its eviction moratorium until Monday, May 18.

Johnson said that if Congress passes another aid package, they would "absolutely,quot; expand the housing program to include more people.

"We would support him 100%," said Johnson. "We'd get in the car tomorrow to drive to Washington and pick up the check."

The city will contact applicants over the next week and a half to inform them of eligibility.

If approved, the applicant's funds will be paid directly to the landlord or mortgage lender within three to four weeks.

Meanwhile, Johnson is urging other community groups and businesses to provide additional assistance to residents who do not qualify for city assistance.

"We support others in the community to imitate some of the work that we have already launched," Johnson said. "This is a very heavy task."

