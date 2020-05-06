Dallas ISD teacher arrested for alleged sexual assault of child, online request for minor – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Emmett J. Conrad High School teacher Robert Marc Flores has been arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child, inappropriate relationship between educator and student, and online application for a minor.

Garland police said officers executed a search and arrest Tuesday, May 5, at Flores' home.

After Flores' arrest, detectives discovered new information that led to the sexual assault of a child and an inappropriate relationship between the educator and student charges.

The victim in this incident is a 16-year-old Dallas ISD student.

Flores is currently in the Garland Detention Center with a bond of $ 50,000 per online application for a minor.

No link has been established for charges of inappropriate relationship between educator and student or sexual assault of a child.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident; however, they continue to analyze the possibility that there may be other victims.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of other crimes, they are encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

The investigation is ongoing.