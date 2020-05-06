Dallas County Reports 7 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths, Records New Record Cases at 253 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services said that as of Tuesday morning, there were an additional 253 positive cases of COVID-19 and seven more COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total case count in the Dallas County at 4,623, including 121 deaths.

“Today, we have a new record number of cases like every day this week. We have also had seven more deaths. It is so important that we all continue to follow science and avoid unnecessary groups, keep a six-foot distance and use your face covers on public transportation and in business, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The seven additional deaths reported today include:

-A man in his 40s who lived in Dallas and died in the hospital.

-A woman in her 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Richardson and had been seriously ill at an area hospital.

-A man in his 50s who lived in Dallas and died in hospice care.

-A man in his 60s who lived in Dallas and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Mesquite.

-A woman in her 60s who lived in Irving and was found deceased in her home.

-A man in his 70s who lived in Irving and had been seriously ill in an area hospital.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, about 79% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy , lifeguards and other essential services. functions

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, 65% have been younger than 65 years and approximately half do not have high-risk chronic conditions. Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total 121 deaths reported to date, about 36% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

