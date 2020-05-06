DaBaby denies accusation of assaulting a Las Vegas driver

A Las Vegas driver claims that rapper DaBaby assaulted him while working for the rapper in November.

According to the driver's version of events, the rapper and his crew made several stops as the driver transported them around Las Vegas in his truck when DaBaby wanted to smoke a joint, the driver told him that he could not smoke in the vehicle.

He said that was when the rapper became physical.

According to TMZ, there is now an active arrest warrant to bring DaBaby for a misdemeanor.

DaBaby jumped on social media to deny the allegations.

The driver says the rapper and his friends started cursing the driver and threatening him. When they arrived at the Hard Rock Hotel, the driver told his passengers to pay him for his services. The rapper then allegedly hit him on the back of the head and said, "You are not the boss."

A source told TMZ that the driver was told: "You are lucky that you are not in my city because,quot; cracker motherf * cker "would have killed you. The crew grabbed their suitcases and one of the crew added that,quot; they would have dropped him off dead (to the driver) on the road. "