DaBaby claims that the charges of driver assault & # 39; 100 percent false & # 39 ;, people are not convinced

The rapper from & # 39; Suge & # 39; He only receives criticism from social media users after he spoke about an arrest warrant issued for him for allegedly hitting a driver in Las Vegas.

DaBaby he's telling everyone not to believe everything they heard on the Internet after reports emerged of him allegedly assaulting a driver in Las Vegas. Defending himself against the allegations, he turned to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 5, to deny the assault allegations.

"100% false. Everyone stays positive," he wrote on a plain black background. The 28-year-old hip-hop star added, "The devil has always tried you when you do good."

DaBaby denies the charges of assault on the driver.

His attorney Drew Findlay echoed his claim, saying in a statement to TMZ: "A 100% false accusation suspiciously appearing in February regarding an alleged incident in November." The lawyer also claimed that money is the motive behind the allegations, saying: "We can smell another attempt at stealing money."

But instead of believing him, people think denial is an old narrative created by an abuser. "He always denies later … typical abuse behavior! They never admit their mistake … NEVER!" one hit DaBaby.

"It's always 100 percent false with him! I can't! Lol," replied another to his complaint. "So the arrest warrant is false?" a third user asked rhetorically, while another unconvinced person commented, "HES DAPROBLEM."

The alleged assault incident reportedly occurred in November 2019, when DaBaby and his friend ordered the auto service in Las Vegas. Inside the Mercedes Sprinter van, the Cleveland-born rapper and his friend lit a joint and the driver told them they were not allowed to do so.

But DaBaby and his friend apparently did not accept a "No" and began to curse the driver and threaten him. When they reached their destination, which was the Hard Rock Hotel, the driver told his passengers that it was time to pay. The driver claimed that DaBaby hit him on the back of the neck and said, "You are not the boss."

Supposedly, one of the suspects also said to the driver, "You're lucky you're not in my city because the cookie's mother would have killed you." The death threat did not reportedly stop there, as someone said they "would have left him (the driver) dead on the road."

According to reports, an arrest warrant has now been issued to bring DaBaby for minor assault.