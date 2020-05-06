Cynthia Bailey impresses fans with a flashback to modeling days

Cynthia Bailey shared a photo on her social media account that managed to impress her fans a lot. This is a flashback to the modeling days when Cynthia used to shine like a goddess. She still has the same shine these days, too, there's no question about that!

Check out the photo he shared on his social media account below.

‘Modeling days in New York City. Who were your favorites? Can you find me? #modelmonday #blackgirlscoalition #bethannhardison #theface #blackmodelhistory ", Cynthia captioned her post.

Kenya Moore jumped into the comment section and said: ‘PHOTO EPIC! Beth Ann Hardaway was a pioneer! She advocated that our faces be recognized as beautiful as well. Gail was my favorite and Naomi and that body! Look at all this beauty! "

Another follower said, "OMG, the Black Girls Coalition … you know I've been looking at this picture for the past two years … You know things are still moving … I can name everyone LOL so I I'm not even going to brag LOL oh I love you girls. "

Someone else posted this: "Why have we never seen this beautiful photo in vogue?!?" And another follower said, "I swear you don't get old! Good black doesn't break! You're my favorite!"

One commenter said, "So amazing you were a part of this era," and another follower said, "Wow, they should have made a movie with everyone in this photo."

A commenter said: "@ cynthiabailey10 I see you but there is so much greatness in this photo,quot; and someone else posted this: "Of course we see 50 cents so you look the same."

Another follower said: ‘You look exactly the same! You don't age. You're so beautiful 😍 @ cynthiabailey10 ’, and someone else posted this:" I hope you don't go #rhoa @ cynthiabailey10, you add a certain level of class and sophistication. "

