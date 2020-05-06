Creator Jeff Eastin and star Matt Bomer tease "A Plan" for revival ahead of charity meeting – Up News Info

After a week of back and forth on social media between White collar Creator Jeff Eastin and cast members of the USA Network series hinting at a possible comeback for the show, Eastin raised the ante on Wednesday, revealing that he and series star Matt Bomer "have a plan" to bring him back.

"I had a great convo with Matt Bomer. We have a plan to take back #WhiteCollar, ”Eastin tweeted on Wednesday. So, as Mozzie might say, ‘To quote Steve Harvey,‘ The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately. "It is time to hurry up." Bomer replied with "🧐👍.

The news of a possible rebirth occurs when the series team has been promoting a White collar charity cast meeting on the Stars In the House YouTube channel.

Related story Ruth Wilson and Matt Bomer to star in AIDS activism drama & # 39; The Book of Ruth & # 39; from director Michael Arden and Independent, Tony nominee – EFM

White collar, who starred as Bomer as a reformed swindler and Tim DeKay as his FBI handler, ended his six-season career in the United States in 2014. I heard it's not restarting at Fox 21 TV Studios, successor to White collar producer Fox TV Studio.

%MINIFYHTMLa821f9b124378cccb228d7fa01ae8eda12%

Coming from an external study, it was a challenging business proposition White collar in the air, which explains why the series as well as the US Alarming news, also from FtvS, ended earlier than fans would have liked, and why there have been no follow-up films in the vein of what UCP produced. Psychoanalyze has been able to do. But there is still a lot of affinity for the series in the US. So, if a reboot ever happens, US executives. USA They would be interested, as I heard.

The theme of a White collar Revival may come during the cast meeting, which will air live on Thursday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET. In it, Bomer (Neal Caffrey), DeKay (Peter Burke), Sharif Atkins (Clinton Jones), Hilarie Burton (Sara Ellis), Willie Garson (Mozzie), Marsha Thomason (Diana Berrigan) and Tiffani Thiessen (Elizabeth Burke) cast a look at his six seasons on the show, in support of Project Trevor.

Last month, Eastin tweeted a photo of one of Neal Caffrey's hats, saying, "He's here waiting for you. It's time to get Neal out of retirement …" to which Bomer replied, "Let's do it!" For that, DeKay tweeted "I'm on board … for a plane bound for Paris!" – a reference to how the series ended its sixth and final season in 2014.