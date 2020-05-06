Craig Hodges makes an exception to the comments of the & # 39; cocaine circus & # 39; by Michael Jordan in & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39;

& # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; ESPN is now a bona fide cultural phenomenon, equally entertaining and revealing.

That was true in Episode 1, when Michael Jordan detailed widespread drugs among Bulls players when he first came to Chicago. A particular anecdote from the so-called "traveling cocaine circus,quot; happened in the offseason of Jordan's rookie season, when he allegedly entered a hotel room to find that "practically the entire team,quot; was engaged in some form of drug use.

"From that point on, he was more or less alone," Jordan said in the documentary.

For some, that anecdote was a telling story about some of the off-court challenges Jordan faced as a rookie in the league. For others, like his former teammate Craig Hodges, it was an unfair representation of his team at the time. Hodges, who appeared on Fox Sports Radio show "The Odd Couple,quot; on Monday, criticized Jordan for his recollection of the "cocaine circus."

“One of the things as players we call it brotherhood. So I'm watching the first episode and I was upset about the & # 39; cocaine circus & # 39; "Hodges said." That bothered me because I was thinking about the brothers who are in that photo with you who have to explain to their families that they are preparing to see this great documentary event by Michael Jordan and they know that you are on the team, and now you have to explain it to a child 12 years. "

Hodges was a member of the Bulls from 1989-92, winning two championships with Jordan. The "cocaine circus,quot; was presumably no longer a problem when he joined the team.

However, Jordan's depiction of the team's drug use wasn't the only thing Hodges was upset with. He also called Jordan for calling teammate Scottie Pippen "selfish,quot; due to the timing of his surgery, and for throwing Horace Grant under the bus as a source of information for the infamous book "The Jordan Rules."

"So Scottie Pippen's part. Scottie was 'selfish'. Come on man, come on," said Hodges. "And then last night with Horace, that hurt. I'm letting MJ know that that's not okay, buddy. Horace didn't deserve to risk the 'Jordan Rules'. If MJ knows anything else and knows the Horace's motive, then tell us how Horace did it for my sake, because I'm your brother teammate, just the way they are, and I'm a little salty as everyone was interviewed except me. "

It only shows: "The Last Dance,quot; is simply a version of the events that took place during that incredible Bulls dynasty. And not everyone will be happy with the way the stories of those teams are told.