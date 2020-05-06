COVID-19 transforms television broadcast in advance – Up News Info

With New York venues in the dark, from Carnegie Hall to Jazz At Lincoln Center to Beacon Theater, the network's initial performances take on varied shapes and sizes, all virtual, as they navigate frightened customers and stagnant production.

The coronavirus has made group gatherings impossible, even for the hundreds of agency and ad executives who have flocked to small-screen celebrity parades, musical acts, comic riffs, sizzle reels, and passionate paeans for Mayers each month. benefits of the cross. advertising platform. With dark New York places. Things are dramatically different this year, but they are beginning to take some form for an advance that will be slower and later than usual amid widespread speculation that the conventional initial cycle from September to May will give way to a more incremental or one calendar year Approaching.

Related story Peacock inks Apple distribution deal ahead of July national launch

There is a division with some advertisers ready for business and others are still reeling. As Discovery CEO David Zaslav noted in a conference call on Wednesday. "There is a division in the market, and that is to be expected. We are talking to all the great players. … More than 50% say: 'We are going to make a regular advance. The others say:' Perhaps we will not do it '. The networks They follow the cues from marketers and talent about when to start conversations.

The IAB has scheduled virtual NewFronts, launches to advertising buyers for digital brands, for the end of June. The move removed a striking storefront that in recent years had bled to death in the traditional early period of television.

As of today, this is what we know so far. It's weird, like most things today, but it's something:

May 11: NBCUniversal plans an "update" event designed to inform media buyers and the press about the status of their advertising efforts. The broadcast presentation, set for the date of your original live party, may not focus as much on content. He is calling the presentation an "Industry Update": a video conference with executive comments and a "state of the market conversation" with questions and answers. The content could be the focus of a later presentation.

May 12: Univision will host a two-part live presentation for advertisers where advertising sales chief Steve Mandala and other executives will discuss the state of the business and how Univision is supporting customers and brands. Will reveal new primary research with Nielsen on Hispanic consumers. It may not include content, which would also be the focus of a later presentation.

%MINIFYHTML629763d0965d402bcf8b7bd18794da4314%

May 18-19: ViacomCBS The network portfolio will have a virtual two-day advance for advertisers. Viacom brands in its Entertainment & Youth and Kids & Family units, in addition to BET and Pluto TV, will be presented on May 18. CBS, including streaming service CBS All Access, will have its turn on May 19 and plans to present "Fall Schedule" for the broadcast network, although the network has been a work in progress due to pandemic disruptions. .

May 26 – June 1: Disney Advertising Sales will present a virtual Roadshow, called "a concise and personalized presentation for advertising agencies and their clients". The 30-minute video showcase will leverage Disney's premium talent, content executives, and various video compilations to communicate Disney's proposal for next year. Key points of the plan are said to include: Disney Advertising Sales featuring a personalized presentation for each agency holding company along with brief "bonus episodes" with additional details on areas of interest, including advanced advertising capabilities, programmatic and data offerings and individual brands.

Other initiatives:

WarnerMedia and Xandr: They will not organize any type of event, but it has been in constant dialogue with advertising partners in real time since March and complements it with a series of newsletters. Your weekly Solutions Sync newsletter, for example, highlights one brand or area of ​​business each week. Regular updates include Including the focus of each brand, the last one is CNN, where Jeff Zucker (president of WarnerMedia News and Sports & President, CNN Worldwide), and CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dana Bash talk about the centrality of news in the environment. current.

Fox: No event has been planned either, but he has been hosting personalized video presentations between agencies / advertising partners and executives of his entertainment, sports and news divisions since the requests to stay home began. at the end of March. That includes personalized video conversations between the sports division (with Erik Shanks and Seth Winter) and the entertainment division (with Charlie Collier, Marianne Gambelli, and Suzanne Sullivan) and customers. The news division hosted a customer event in April, with Jeff Collins, Fox News Media leadership, presenters and collaborators.

AMC Networks: In April, it launched "Upfront Connect", a newly created online sales center that is a destination to help brands communicate, as well as a single source for all customer resources. Includes The Screening Room, an extensive digital library of AMCN originals for guests only so customers can view entire series, preview new content, and explore advertising opportunities. AMCN's new branded content studio, The Content Room, offers creative and production capabilities free of charge to any brand joining during this time.