COVID-19 beats meat plant workers; scarcity hit the shelves, fast food

Meat and poultry processing facilities have become hot spots for COVID-19 outbreaks, and cases have spread to more than 100 plants across the country.

Federal and state public health researchers reported Friday, May 1, that at least 115 meat and poultry plants in 19 states have been affected by the pandemic. In total, the researchers counted at least 4,913 sick workers and at least 20 deaths. Results are likely to be a low count due to different testing strategies at the facilities and the fact that some facilities did not report any data.

For example, the only data the researchers had from Iowa indicated that only 377 workers at two plants in the state had become ill. But on Tuesday, May 5, Iowa health officials announced that there were at least 1,653 cases from four plants that had outbreaks, meaning that 10 percent or more of the workforce had become ill.

A Tyson plant in Perry, Iowa, had 730 cases alone, representing 58 percent of the workers tested at the facility. Iowa Premium Beef in Tama saw 258 cases, representing 39 percent of the workers evaluated. A Tyson plant at Columbus Junction had 221 cases, 26 percent of those analyzed. Tyson's Waterloo facility had 444 cases, 17 percent of the employees evaluated.

Tyson's three plants closed for cleanup at various points in April. On Tuesday, the company said the Waterloo facility, which is still closed, will resume limited operations on May 7.

Security issues

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, their loved ones and our communities," said Tom Hart, plant manager at Tyson's facilities in Waterloo, in a statement. He noted that the facility had worked with local officials and health experts to better protect workers from the disease.

Keeping workers safe at meat-processing facilities is a particular challenge, according to the researchers behind last week's study, which was published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Weekly Morbidity and Mortality Report. .

According to the risk assessment data:

Facility challenges included structural and operational practices that made it difficult to maintain a distance of 6 feet (2 meters) while working, especially on production lines and in non-productive environments during breaks and when entering and leaving the facility. The pace and physical demands of processing work made it difficult to meet facial coverage recommendations, and some workers observed covering only their mouths and frequently readjusting facial covers while working. It was also noted that some sites have difficulty complying with the recommended intensified cleaning and disinfection guideline for all work sites to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers also noted the cultural and economic challenges in controlling the spread of disease in meat processing facilities. For example, one facility had workers who spoke 40 different primary languages. And "many workers live in crowded multigenerational environments and sometimes share transportation to and from work, contributing to an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission outside the facility."

For these reasons, they concluded that these facilities are at high risk of an outbreak, which "requires swift action to decrease the risks to workers, preserve the function of the facilities, and maintain the food supply."

Breaking the chain

Once COVID-19 begins to spread in a meat facility, it could easily become a source of infection for the broader community, or vice versa. Of the top 10 metro areas with the newest confirmed cases per capita, five have outbreak meat processing plants, the New York Times noted Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the United States has already begun experiencing shortages of certain meat products, including fresh meat, due to COVID-19 related closings and disruptions. Hundreds of Wendy's fast food restaurants have run out of hamburgers, and several supermarket chains are limiting purchases of certain meat products, the Times reported Tuesday.

The Tyson Foods president published full-page ads in the Times and The Washington Post last week warning that "the supply chain is breaking."

To better protect meat plant workers, the researchers behind the MMRW report made several recommendations, such as slowing down production, installing physical barriers between workstations, evaluating employees for symptoms, requiring masks, offer paid sick leave and increase. sanitation and hygiene stations.

However, workers have reported that meat companies have ignored health recommendations since the pandemic began, including the failure to offer masks and other protective equipment and to encourage people to work while sick.

According to an independent COVID-19 case count of meat plant workers by the Midwest Research Reporting Center, there have been at least 10,800 cases from 170 plants in 29 states, including 45 deaths as of May 6.