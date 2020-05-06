Costco Adds Limit To Meat Products Due To Shortage Of Meat Supply – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – We have seen limits for cleaning products such as hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

Costco is now imposing a limit on the amount of meat it can buy.

The supermarket chain says it limits shoppers to three beef, pork, and poultry products.

This follows a reported meat shortage after American plants were forced to shut down due to the Covid-19 outbreaks.

%MINIFYHTML64a738615061799502ea1b35acd942f912%

President Trump issued an executive order to reopen them.

Meat factory workers say it is now up to them to keep things in order.

Costco is the largest company to implement the new rule.

Kroger introduced a similar limit on meat products last week.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related