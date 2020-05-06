Coronavirus, White House Task Force, United States Senate: Your report on Wednesday

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
Good Morning. President Trump is dissolving his special coronavirus force. More children get sick. And the meat shortage is getting worse. But let's start with a virus success story.
No blocking, little virus
New York Times staff members in Hong Kong, like many other workers there, returned to their offices on Monday for the first time in six weeks. They did so after the local government eased some coronavirus restrictions.
To enter the building that houses the Times office, journalists and editors had to wear a mask and walk through a thermal scanner that took their temperature. In the elevator, they found a small table with hand sanitizer and tissues, as well as a trash can. Only half of the staff enters the office at a time.
Subway workers clean the railings frequently. Restaurants are open with separate tables. five feet away. Diners are often given a small paper bag in which they can put their mask, so that it does not infect the table, or vice versa, Adrienne Carter, editor of The Times in Asia, told me.
Entry to Hong Kong is mainly limited to residents, all of whom are screened and quarantined, even if the test is negative. And residents wear masks despite the 90 degree heat. "They are so hot," says Adrienne. "But it seems second nature to me right now."
The most important point: Hong Kong's strategy is working extremely well.
It has not reported a new homegrown case in more than two weeks. Above all, only around 1,000 people, out of 7.5 million, They have tested positive. Only four have died.
It is a sign that a block is not the only way to fight the virus. But it's also a reminder of how different life is In a post-reopening, the United States will live in the countries that have most effectively stopped the spread of the virus.
Adrienne has lived most of her life in the United States, and I asked her how well she thought the Hong Kong strategy could be transferred to the United States today. "I'm not sure any of that is going to fly," she said.
The task force was a key part of President Trump's response: He often shared the stage with his medical experts, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, during televised briefings.
Because it is important: "The influence of those health officials was reassuring to those who believed that doctors and scientists should mingle with the most economically minded figures in the group, "said Noah Weiland, who covers health care for The Times." If force As homework dissolves, people like Dr. Fauci may have a less organized role in the White House. "
2. A childhood disease linked to Covid
Symptoms include fever, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea; Although none of the children has died, some have needed a mechanical ventilator to help them breathe. The condition suggests that, contrary to initial hopes, children will not be spared all of the virus's more serious effects.
3. A case suggests a new virus timeline
The coronavirus appears to have arrived in Europe in late December, weeks earlier than previously understood. the The new evidence came from a sample taken Dec. 27, and recently tested by doctors, of a 42-year-old man near Paris who had not traveled abroad.
If verified, the discovery would mean that the virus spread beyond China for weeks, without being recognized.
4. Where's the meat?
The chart below clarifies why the United States has a meat shortage (even in the more than 1,000 Wendy franchises that were sold hamburgers this week).
Among the 10 metropolitan areas with the newest confirmed virus cases per capita, half host a meat-processing plant where workers clearly have the virus. Difficult plant working conditions seem to be a key reason.
5. A McConnell protégé goes before the Senate
A Senate committee will hold a confirmation hearing today to Justin Walker, 37, the youngest candidate for the federal appeals court in Washington since 1983. Walker is a protégé of Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader of the Senate, who called the Senate to Washington this week in part for the hearing of today.
Walker's probable confirmation is part of McConnell ambitious strategy to remake federal courts. He declined to confirm many nominees in President Barack Obama's second term and has since helped Trump appoint more than a quarter of all appellate judges.
Today is about how to clean surfaces effectively, ideally to remove any traces of coronavirus or other germs.
Many cleaning products recommend leaving the disinfectant on a surface for a long time, such as four minutes, or even 10 minutes, before cleaning. Several readers asked, in essence: Really?
The short answer: You probably don't need to take those moments literally. They tend to come from laboratory tests that involve more germs than there are in most homes. And yet many of us probably are Surface cleaning too fast.
"Reporting this story has made me realize how I have been cleaning everything wrong and too fast," says Tara. "Always dewy and clean, I never leave it idle!"
Fortunately, the new coronavirus is fairly easy to kill. Even a little extra cleaning time, an expert suggests about a minute, it can get the job done. For more, read The complete history.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, MEDITATE
"People want a challenge to create dinners," a fishmonger told The Times. "They can't go to a restaurant, so they are creating excitement at home."
… or maybe snack on some "murder hornets,quot;?
They can be fried on skewers for additional crunch, canned in jars or steamed with rice. And its poison kicks the liquor.
Thanks for spending part of your morning with The Times. See you tomorrow. – David
PS How is the chili oil? We listen to some morning readers I have been ordering.
You can see today's first printed page here.
Today's episode of "The Daily,quot; is about why the Senate is determined to meet again.
Lara Takenaga, Ian Prasad Philbrick, Sanam Yar, Tom Wright-Piersanti, and Lauren Leatherby contributed to The Morning. You can contact the team at [email protected].
