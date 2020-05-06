Coronavirus update: hotel groups pressure lawmakers for financial aid – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A coalition of Minnesota hospitality organizations is urging state lawmakers to provide a financial aid package to help save the industry's businesses.

The coalition includes Hospitality Minnesota, the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, the Community of Minnesota Resorts, and the Craft Brewers Guild.

A recent survey by Hospitality Minnesota says that more than half of hospitality companies may be forced to close permanently in the next two months due to the effects of the coronavirus and the state's order to stay home.

Minnesota Hospitality says federal aid so far is not designed to work in hospitality businesses.

The coalition said that in addition to reopening businesses safely and quickly, many will also need additional financial support.

“Hotel businesses and jobs are teetering on an economic cliff. As one of the strongest drivers of Minnesota's economy, we need to collectively step forward to save them. This will help change the state's budget and economy more quickly by generating revenue, "said Liz Rammer, president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota.

The groups want the small business emergency loan program within the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to expand by $ 120 million, among other requests.

