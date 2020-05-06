Coronavirus puts captive orangutans' return to the wild on hold

BANGKOK – The little orangutan, no bigger than a domestic cat, was about 10 months old when he was rescued. Most of his nose had been cut, probably in the machete attack that killed his mother.
They took him to a rehabilitation center near the city of Medan on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, and raised him with other orphans. Given the name Bina Wana, he was taken to the "forest school,quot; in the center, where he learned to climb trees, find food, and survive in the wild.
Now around 6 a.m., Bina Wana had been scheduled to be released soon, as part of an ambitious program that has released more than 300 Sumatran orangutans rescued from the rain forest.
But as with many of its human cousins, the coronavirus has released Bina Wana's freedom.
Scientists fear that the virus, believed to have originated from bats and jumped into humans, could easily jump on great apes: gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, and orangutans, which share 97 to 99 percent of their DNA with people. They are all in danger of extinction.
If the virus even infected a wild monkey, experts fear it will spread uncontrollably and kill an entire population. There would be no way to stop it in nature.
"We are concerned about this and taking it very seriously," said Ian Singleton, director of the Sumatra Orangutan Conservation Program, which has been raising Bina Wana since her rescue in 2014. "If it happens, it will be a catastrophe."
Orangutans, which can live for more than 50 years, are the only great ape in Asia other than humans, and are found only on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo. Almost 85 percent of them inhabit the Indonesian rain forests. The rest live in the northern part of Borneo, which belongs to Malaysia.
"It can affect them less than humans, but it can also be even more deadly, and this is simply a risk we cannot take," said the head of the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, Jamartin Sihite, announcing that his two Rehabilitation centers in Indonesia would be closed to the public.
Indonesia has 33 facilities that maintain orangutans, including animal parks, rehabilitation centers and zoos. The Ministry of Environment and Forests alerted them in early February that the virus posed a threat to animals.
In mid-March, officials canceled all planned releases in the wild, closed the facility to strangers, and instructed staff working with the orangutans to wear protective gear. That was almost two weeks before President Joko Widodo imposed social distancing measures across the country.
"We are being very careful that there is no transmission from humans to wild animals," said the director of biodiversity conservation for the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Indra Exploitasia. "The disease is one of the threats that can cause the extinction of a species."
A rehabilitation center in the Borneo of Indonesia, the Center for the Protection of Orangutans, decided that the best way to protect its 16 orangutans was to return them to cages.
"We chose to lock up the orangutans to prevent transmission of the virus," said Ramadhani, the center's rehabilitation manager, who like many Indonesians has a name.
According to government estimates, less than 72,000 orangutans live in the wild. And they face other threats besides the coronavirus.
The Sumatran orangutan, of which there are around 13,700, once widely roamed the vast island, but deforestation, particularly for palm oil plantations, has restricted its distribution to parts of northern Sumatra.
The Borneo orangutan, which is also threatened by the conversion of forests to farmland, Especially when the land is cleared by fire, there are around 45,600 in Indonesia, after two decades of dramatic decline. About 11,700 live on the Malaysian side of the border.
Orangutans' small habitats have made them more vulnerable to encounters with local villagers, who sometimes kill mothers to take their babies and sell them as pets.
The center receives dozens of orangutans each year. Many were rescued at a young age, such as Bina Wana. Others suffered for years in captivity before being handed over by their owners or seized by the authorities and taken to the center.
Some are too injured to survive on their own. But most have the opportunity to return to nature.
The goal of the program is to create two new self-sustaining populations in habitats where the species has not lived for perhaps a century.
One is Bukit Tigapuluh National Park in central Sumatra, where 185 orangutans have been released. The other is the Jantho Pine Forest Nature Reserve in Aceh province, where 125 have been released.
"Our goal is to have at least 250 breeding adults at each location," said Mr. Singleton, who founded the center in 2001.
Before their release, the rescued orangutans go through the forest school, where trainers take them into the jungle for them to explore.
"That's where they learn that branches break and that you can fall and that some insects are good to eat and others bite you," Singleton said.
An orangutan, Gokong Puntung, has spent seven years in preparation for his release, which was scheduled for this month. He and Bina Wana were raised together, and they were supposed to reunite in the wild later this year.
But they will remain at the center indefinitely.
Gokong Puntung was rescued as a baby in 2013, malnourished and underweight. For some reason, his captor had shaved Gokong's head, making him look even smaller than he was.
Orangutans at the center haven't seen much change since the pandemic began, Singleton said, except that fewer people are working and wearing more protective clothing. Under the new protocol, a new team of caregivers rotates every three weeks.
The center is building a new cage isolation unit for up to five orangutans, in case newcomers are found to have the virus, Singleton said.
"We are trying to prepare for each scenario," he said.
Dera Menra Sijabat contributed reporting.