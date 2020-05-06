Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

The condition, which has also appeared in children in Europe, shares symptoms with Kawasaki disease, a rare and puzzling pediatric disease that involves inflammation of the blood vessels. But many of the children have been left in shock, a complication that is not generally associated with Kawasaki disease.
Some doctors suspect that what they are seeing is a massive and damaging overreaction of Covid-19 by the body's immune system, an indication that the risk of the virus to children may be higher than expected. While none of the children have died, some have needed fans.
The New York City health department released a newsletter on Monday warning healthcare providers and parents to be on the lookout for symptoms, including fever, rash, reddened tongues, vomiting, and diarrhea. Doctors in Great Britain, Italy and Spain. They have also been warned to monitor the condition in children.
Can children transmit the virus? Contrary to popular belief, the answer seems to be yes. Fewer children than adults contract the virus, and their cases tend to be mild. But two new studies suggest that they They can transmit the infection just as easily, in part because they tend to have many more contacts in a day, especially at school.
They suggest opening schools in a district for a couple of weeks with half the usual number of students and a six-foot social distance, while a neighboring district remains closed. All students and teachers will be screened for the virus before and after.
If the transmission did not increase in the reopened schools, the test would be repeated with more students and less distance each time, until, hopefully, the schools could reopen normally.
The days of the virus working group may be numbered
The White House plans reduce your coronavirus workforce in the coming weeks, even as the pandemic continues in the United States
"We are having talks about that and when is the right time for the task force to complete its work," Vice President Mike Pence said Monday. He added that the panel could be closed in early June.
It is unclear what, if anything, would replace it. A group led by Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Trump, is likely to continue, which has been acting as a kind of shadow task force.
Trump has often ignored the advice of his team, and many states are challenging his recommendations on when it would be safe to reopen. The panel meetings were canceled on Saturday and Monday, and Trump stopped organizing his members around him in public appearances.
Still, the task force has been the closest the White House had to a coordinated national response to the pandemic. The dissolution would likely intensify widespread questions about management's handling of the crisis.
What the pandemic looks like from a neighborhood street
Illness, financial stress, and mounting stress: A multi-block trip to Hazleton, Pennsylvania tells the story of the virus in the United States, our reporter Michael Powell writes.
The virus spread rapidly among area residents, many of whom work shoulder-to-shoulder in factories and warehouses for Amazon, Tootsie Roll, American Eagle, or Auto Zone that have remained open. Hazleton working-class life is often lived on a tight financial margin, and many people had to keep working even when their co-workers got sick and some took the virus home.
Rafael Benjamin, a caring man who rarely missed a day of work, had a job at a Cargill plant that packages meat in plastic wrap. He was six days from retirement when he fell ill.
"Seventeen years he worked there, ready for retirement, and now he's dead," said his son Larry. "The virus took him away."
What you can do
Look at something new. With productions on hold, television writers have become television watchers. We asked 11 of them what shows they are binge eating.
Listens. When much of your life is on hiatus, it is a good opportunity to listen to those who are close to you, and those you wish were closer.
What are you doing
I discovered a box of family photographs and digitized the oldest and most fragile ones, sending the images to my brothers whom I haven't seen in months. Some of the photographs date from the mid-19th century. We identify people in the images and share stories. This has led me to start working on a family tree.
– Cathy Rosa Klimaszewski, Groton, N.Y.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.