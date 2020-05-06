Coronavirus in Wisconsin: bleak budget outlook adds pressure on governments to reopen state – Up News Info

MADISON, Wisconsin (AP) – New Wisconsin budget figures released Wednesday show a $ 870 million drop in tax collection last month, the latest sign of how much the coronavirus pandemic is hurting the state's economy.

The grim but expected budget figures came as pressure continued to mount on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to reopen business in the state faster and loosen his "safer at home,quot; order that runs through May 26.

Former Republican candidate for the United States Senate Eric Hovde, a millionaire businessman from Madison, joined the conservative chorus against Evers, launching a television advertisement on Wednesday arguing for the immediate reopening of the state.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau told lawmakers that state tax collections fell $ 870 million in April, the first full month of the stay-at-home order, compared to April 2019. Tax collections fell $ 313 million Compared July to April 10-month period of the previous fiscal year. Evers has projected a loss of $ 2 billion over the current budget that runs through June 2021.

The memo said that several variables could help the state budget in the coming months, including Evers's order to cut spending by 5%, which is expected to save $ 70 million. Some of the $ 2 billion in federal aid could go to the budget deficit, and the state has about $ 844 million in savings that could be used, according to the memo.

But the numbers will only increase pressure on Evers from businesses, Republican lawmakers, and others. A protest to urge a faster reopening drew about 1,500 people to the Capitol last month. The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday and could decide at any time on a lawsuit filed by Republicans seeking to block the order to stay home.

Hovde's announcement, along with a new website with a request to reopen, are the first public projects of a group he created called Our Future Matters. Hovde ran for the Republican Senate nomination in 2012, but was second in the primary to former Governor Tommy Thompson. The banker, investor, and developer flirted with another run for the Senate in 2018, but didn't go in. Hovde has said he is considering re-introducing himself in 2022.

"It is time to open Wisconsin given the data and the consequences of the closure," Hovde said in a statement. "Decisions are being made to block our state that are having serious negative economic and health consequences for our citizens."

In the announcement, Hovde questions the science behind the decision to issue the "home safety order," infection projections for Wisconsin, concerns about hospital capacity, and the risks associated with high unemployment. More than 517,000 people have applied for unemployment in Wisconsin since mid-March.

Evers did not immediately return a message seeking comment. He and state health officials have said that the longest order to stay home is the best approach to slow the spread of the virus in accordance with scientific principles.

The order originally closed most nonessential businesses until April 24, but Evers extended it until May 26 with some easing to allow for sidewalk services. He has a plan to reopen the state, but several benchmarks must be met, including a decrease in new coronavirus cases and the hospital's ability to safely treat patients with the virus.

The state Department of Health Services reported that at least 353 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and more than 8,500 people are infected. The actual number of infections is believed to be much higher, because many people have not been evaluated, and studies suggest that people can become infected without feeling sick.

The percentage of positive cases has decreased for three consecutive days, but has risen and fallen in the last 14 days.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

