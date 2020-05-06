Coronavirus in MN: Dr. Jakub Tolar shows how Minnesota is using science to overcome the pandemic – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With energetic determination, Dr. Jakub Tolar, dean of the University of Minnesota School of Medicine, delivered a message of hope to Minnesotans on April 22 at Governor Tim Walz's daily press conference.

"We will no longer be seen in this state as victims of this pandemic, but as victors," Tolar said.

He was there when the state announced a partnership between the University of Minnesota, Mayo Clinic, and HealthPartners to accelerate testing capacity in Minnesota.

After two weeks of accelerated testing, along with an increase in the case count and death toll, Dr. Tolar remains unchanged.

"We are here to adapt to that pandemic," Tolar said. "We are part of that."

While the virus is dangerous, Dr. Tolar feels that the pandemic itself is a man-made catastrophe.

"When people say this is unprecedented, it is wrong. This is unprecedented. This is the third coronavirus epidemic we've had in this century alone," he said. "So, you know, I say this is really done. man-made in some way because it was enabled by the fact that we haven't learned enough from the past, and we haven't really built, which I think is important to build this time, a vaccine program. "

Along with a cure must come tests to detect antibodies. The state set a goal of 5,000 tests per day in early May. It is approaching that number, but has not yet reached it.

"I see this as a very positive trajectory. We should never look at our position as a point in time. This is a trajectory. This is exactly what you want to have because you don't want people to cut corners, "he said.

Building the supply without lowering the quality of the test is important, it's what your team focuses on first.

"This is a type of production line problem, and that's where we are now. We have three or four weeks to build that layer, and at that point we should have more than 10,000 tests to be available to the Minnesota public," he said. .

While testing is important, it is just one of several tools that researchers are leaning to master the pandemic. Dr. Tolar noted the clinical trials being done at the U of M to find a treatment or cure. A team of engineers and medical professionals at the university also developed an inexpensive ventilator that was recently approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for production.

"This is not a linear problem. This is a problem of complexity. It has a multidimensional impact, you know, on people and it has to have a multidimensional response, "he said.

But with each advance comes another curved ball of the virus. Dr. Tolar said they are still trying to find out how long the antibodies remain in the human body once someone contracts the virus. It is also changing.

"Because we have been able to sequence, DNA sequence, nucleic acid sequence, RNA sequence of the virus, we know that there are certain mutations in it that can lead to being more virulent, more easily transmissible," he said.

Those challenges only seem to motivate Dr. Tolar and his team to work harder on a mission that he says has just begun.

"I am grateful for the leadership of the governor and the commissioners in this, because they are very proactive and make it possible for Minnesota to be seen as a center of information and action," he said.

