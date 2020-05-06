Coronavirus in Minnesota: Hanisch Bakery at Red Wing making free cakes for graduating seniors – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A bakery in Red Wing is making a gesture of goodwill that is spreading throughout the region.

Many people in the Red Wing town use a trip to Hanisch Bakery as a way to cope with their new normal. Now Bill Hanisch is baking a cake for every student who graduates from Red Wing High School.

"I have always found in my life that bakery products tend to make people happy," he said.

Hanisch says he wanted to find a way to bring happiness to the lives of the class of 2020.

“Many of them are not going to have graduation parties. They're not going to have celebrations like most of us, so I thought a simple seven-inch cake gesture was the way to go, "said Hanisch.

For Isaac Judd, COVID-19 took the joy out of his senior year, but it is his mother Kara who is happy to have cake.

“He is my first son to graduate, and I was expecting the whole ceremony and everything. I was looking forward to it, and the cake is a way to celebrate it at home, ”said Kara Judd.

Once word spread on social media that Hanisch Bakery was honoring his elders, other cities also wanted to honor their elders. Five other communities also request cakes.

"Cannon Falls, Lake City," said Hanisch. "From 15 graduates to 250 graduates,quot;.

Hanisch says that at least 10 schools will use these cakes as a way to celebrate the class of 2020.

"It is amazing to see the people come by and support them, the local people and the children," said Hanisch.

As people continue to visit to support the bakery, other communities are increasing their donations so that their children are not left out. For this entrepreneur, there is only one thing that matters.

"For me, it's not about dollar signs," Hanisch said. "(It) put a smile on their faces."

If you want to help honor a 2020 graduate, click here to donate and make sure every senior is getting a cake.