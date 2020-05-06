Coronavirus in Colorado, May 6: a look at the latest updates on COVID-19

Starting today, Denver residents are required to wear masks when entering businesses. As the order goes into effect, companies are preparing to deal with the application. Meanwhile, other Colorado cities and counties have also adopted mask orders. Here is a complete list of places in Colorado where masks are required in public.

While some Denver businesses may reopen starting Saturday, restaurants and bars don't yet have a timeline for when they can safely reopen or what it will look like.

Tuesday's report from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment puts the state's total confirmed cases at 17,364 with more than 900 deaths.

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page.

Here are the updates for May 5.

ICYMI: Colorado COVID-19 diaries: a day in the coronavirus pandemic

What's new

How Denver companies plan to deal with applying masks

Meet Michelle Perkins, a Senior Nurse Practitioner Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak in the Delivery Room

There's no timetable yet for when Denver restaurants will reopen, says Hancock.

A survey suggests that more than half of Colorado residents do not plan to return to the gym once they reopen.

The second wave of coronavirus: how bad will it be as blockages decrease?

"He has gone crazy,quot;: when COVID-19 arrived in rural America

The numbers

