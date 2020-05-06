Coronavirus impact: parents face child care decision, "this is not sustainable in the long term,quot; – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Parents of young children face an additional challenge when it comes to childcare during the pandemic.

Governor Walz ordered the schools to be closed for the remainder of the academic year, but encouraged daycare centers to remain open to assist essential workers. Still, many daycare centers have been temporarily closed, even while some parents return to work.

Mom of two children, Mataya Carson, found out Tuesday that her home daycare will not reopen any time soon. She has been working from home, having a family member help her care for her baby and toddler.

"This is not sustainable in the long term," said Carson of Blaine. "Children need to see children and have not seen other children in eight weeks."

Carson has considered a daycare, but is concerned about cost and safety.

"Do I stay home even if it's just for the summer until some of this is over?" Carson said.

Shakopee's Haley Akenson plans to send her son to daycare once his center reopens.

"I want him to go back to daycare to socialize with the kids, but I also think: how are the kids going to react to all the new procedures and precautions," Akenson said.

The new Horizon CEO and president of the Minnesota Child Care Association, Chad Dunkley, sits on the state's COVID-19 advisory council. New Horizon has maintained 70 centers open in Minnesota. Only two centers, which are employer sites, closed at the employers' decision.

"The first week of the stay-at-home order we cut 70 percent of our enrollment," said Dunkley.

Dunkley said that has been a trend in daycare centers across the country, as parents keep children at home during this time.

New Horizon has made a number of changes to better protect children and staff, including limiting classroom traffic for teachers and children only, increasing disinfection, stopping family lunches and daily health screenings.

Experts have said that children may be asymptomatic carriers of the new coronavirus.

"We can say that now, in the six weeks we've done this, we haven't had a staff member get it from a child or have a child receive a diagnosed case of COVID-19," said Dunkley.

Dunkley says families would be notified if a child tested positive for the virus and that child would have to stay home. He says they would approach MDH and follow state guidelines. At this time that would mean doing a disinfection process of the center but not closing.

Dunkley noted that the process could change depending on the advice of state health officials.