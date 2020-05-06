Coronavirus Impact: Mpls First Avenue Joins Group of 1,200 Independent Headquarters Urging Congress to Apply for Assistance, "We Have No Income,quot; – Up News Info

– The iconic Minneapolis downtown headquarters, First Avenue, has joined a group of 1,200 independent venues across the country urging Congress to request assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the venue announced that it joined the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) to "collectively urge Congress to help protect our industry,quot; by providing financial support for independent music venues during the pandemic.

“When this crisis started, independent music venues were the first to close, and we will be the last to open. While we are completely closed, we have no income, our employees and artists are out of work, and normal bills keep coming, regardless, ”First Avenue said in a statement.

The venue also urged fans to support its cause by calling and writing senators and representatives.

"Shout it out, shout it out, clap your hands and kick your feet like you're calling the band for an encore! Help us ensure we survive using your voice now (and tell a friend or 100 friends!" First Avenue said.

In January, First Avenue celebrated its 50th anniversary. Joe Cocker was the opening act for First Avenue in 1970. And Prince made it a part of music history when he used the location to film Purple Rain.