Cornerstone, Genesius, Lisa Garner launch Australian distribution company – Up News Info

British sales firm Cornerstone Films, Genesius Pictures (Lady lowry and son) and distribution executive Lisa Garner have formed The Reset Collective, an Australian film and television distribution and production company.

Acquisitions and distribution will be the immediate focus for the new company with plans for the development and production arm to be developed later in the year. The company will be based in Sydney with footprints in London and Los Angeles and is fully funded by London-based film and television firm Genesius Pictures.

Under the production arm, the company says it will prioritize partnerships with emerging Australian filmmakers and digital platforms looking to develop internationally focused content.

The company Teams up with Garner and Mark Gooder of Cornerstone Films, who last worked together when Gooder helped establish Icon Film Distribution as a key player in the 2000s, working on films that include Paranormal activity, Slumdog Millionaire, The Queen, In Bruges, The Iron Lady and 12 years of slavery.

Oz distribution executive Garner who will serve as Managing Director of The Reset Collective, She began her career as chief marketing officer for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and then worked as part of Icon Australia's senior management team for eight years. Most recently, in his role as Australia General Manager for Rialto Distribution, based in New Zealand, he oversaw all operations and content acquisitions for the Australian Territory.

Mark Gooder and Alison Thompson commented: “We have been looking for unique opportunities to expand Cornerstone Films' success since its launch five years ago. Australia has always been a key territory for us, both personally and commercially. Hard times often reveal invisible opportunities, and we are excited to be part of this new adventure at a critical time in the content business. ”

Garner added: "In the center of The restart collective We are a group of partners passionate about storytelling and I couldn't be more excited to join such an experienced team at a time of evolution in the distribution business. "

Debbie Gray and Julian Gleek of Genesius Pictures also noted, “We are very excited to be working with Lisa Garner and Cornerstone on this unique opportunity to create a vertically integrated content business. Working with Australian creatives to develop and produce great stories is a significant evolution for Genesius Pictures' content business. "