Corey Feldman Calls Scott Schwartz Comments on him "Filthy and Vile,quot; – Interview Calls "Junk Article,quot;

Corey Feldman, actor and ambassador for Child USA, responded to Scott Schwartz's four-part interview with a television fanatic, calling it a "junk article,quot; and the disgusting and vile comments. Going to his official Twitter account to reply, Corey Feldman made comments that Scott Schwartz made when referring to Feldman's alleged sexual abuse by porn star Ginger Lynn. Both Corey Feldman and Scott Schwartz have shared a story of how Corey Feldman, a minor, had at least one sexual encounter with Ginger Lynn: In the alleged incident, Corey was 15 years old and Ginger Lynn was 23 years old. Feldman is in the news now for his documentary (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys, where he alleged that a network of pedophiles sexually abused him not only when he was growing up in Hollywood, but also his best friend Corey Haim. The most shocking thing to hear in the documentary was that Charlie Sheen allegedly raped Corey Haim and that at some point Corey Haim's mother Judy Haim was aware of the incident but did nothing. Both Charlie Sheen and Judy Haim have denied or covered up any involvement in Corey Haim's sexual abuse.

Corey Haim passed away on March 10, 2010, and Judy Haim feels that Corey Feldman shouldn't be talking about her son's abuse. Scott Schwartz agrees and delivered the long interview to discuss why he feels that Corey Feldman has no right to discuss what happened to Corey Haim and then proceeded to attack his character.

Corey Feldman replies that it is his truth and that what Corey Haim trusted him involves him, and also makes it his story. Additionally, Corey Feldman says he was an eyewitness to a sexual assault against Corey Haim by convicted pedophile Marty Weiss. These are some of the reasons why Corey Feldman claims that it is his place to tell what happened to Corey Haim.

Furthermore, he says that Corey Haim personally asked him to tell his story if anything ever happened to him and he passed away.

Corey Feldman launched a rebuttal to the article, noting that Scott Schwatz's comments about alleged sexual activity with Ginger Lynn was his way of rationalizing sex with a minor.

Corey Feldman shared her answer along with some relevant clips from the article on her Twitter. He said the following.

"DISGUSTING & VILE: THIS IS MY ANSWER 2 A GARBAGE ITEM ON ME THAT WAS PRESENTED TO 3 PT INTERVIEW W PORN PRODUCT / WOLFPACK SCOTT SCHWARTZ MEMBER LIKE HIM #VICTIMSHAMES AND #RATIONALIZE HELPING AND ABETTING SEX WITH A MINOR AS "NORMAL,quot; IF YOUR SEX OPP AND IS HOT. WATCH #MYTRUTHDOC SOONER!

Corey stated the following in his statement.

"It is extremely painful and disappointing that Scott Schwartz has made it his mission to try to question my credibility and work alongside a group of people who have been harassing me, my family, my fans and even Child USA," replies Feldman. . Let me clarify something: Scott Schwartz introduced me to my only female abuser, porn star Ginger Lynn (I didn't perceive this as sexual abuse at the time because she was an attractive woman). Scott used to drop me off at her house when I was just fifteen, and she was twenty-three. Once she even made me use her place to sleep with her because I couldn't take her home. "

You can see Corey Feldman's full answer to the article he posted on Twitter below.

DISGUSTING & VILE: THIS IS MY ANSWER 2 A GARBAGE ITEM ON ME THAT WAS PRESENTED TO 3 PT INTERVIEW W PORN PRODUCT / WOLFPACK SCOTT SCHWARTZ MEMBER LIKE HIM #VICTIMSHAMES AND #RATIONALIZE HELPING AND ABETTING SEX WITH A MINOR AS "NORMAL,quot; IF YOUR SEX OPP AND IS HOT. WATCH #MYTRUTHDOC As soon as possible! pic.twitter.com/7TGV1ghcFj – Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) May 6, 2020

Although the interview was scheduled for three parts, Scott Schwartz responded to Corey Felman's statement. In his rebuttal, Scott Schwartz stated the following about Ginger Lynn's alleged sexual abuse of Corey Feldman.

"ANY young man in puberty who has a willing and mutually agreed upon 'physical event' with an older woman of such beauty and kindness is a lucky guy. Now, almost 33 years later, he says something different: Those drugs really must be working. Three marriages, one boy, hundreds of female lovers. Yes, it must have really affected her ability to have sex with a member of the opposite sex. "

The rebuttal is now sparking outrage for victims of sexual abuse who feel there is a double standard when women tease or rape teens. They also opposed Scott Schwartz, calling alleged sexual abuse a "physical fact."

Due to age of consent laws, a 15 year old cannot have a mutually agreed upon or voluntary relationship, a 23 year old, either male or female. Corey Feldman, as a Child USA ambassador, speaks openly about the abuse he suffered. This is evidenced in his documentary. (My) truth: the rape of 2 CoreysAnd it is important to understand that when someone is sexually abused, the shame never falls on them. Shame belongs to the abuser, always.

Many say on social media that sexual abuse is not determined by how someone responds, but is the act itself the rape and makes it a criminal act.

The age of consent laws take away what Scott Schwartz argued in his rebuttal: consent.

It is impossible for a 15-year-old to give his consent. It doesn't matter if the alleged abuse destroyed Corey Feldman's future relationships or his attraction to women or not. He was unable to consent, period.

Here is the article that Corey Feldman referred to as "junk,quot;.

HOT FROM TEAM TVF: Corey Feldman responds to Scott Schwartz's criticism of Feldman's movie and movement "My Truth,quot; https://t.co/vfptIQgo8Y (via @KerrLord) pic.twitter.com/DqFtPGg4ra – Carissa Pavlica (@CarissaPavlica) May 6, 2020

Also, the story has another twist. Corey Feldman stated that at the time she was allegedly being teased by porn star Ginger Lynn, she was in a relationship with Charlie Sheen.

Corey Feldman also stated that he did not understand why Scott Schwartz was attacking him and his work with Child USA the way it was. As a Child USA ambassador, Corey Feldman helped pass the Child Victims Act (CVA), which helped extend the statute of limitations in child sexual abuse cases in New York and California.

Corey Feldman said this about Scott Schwartz.

"I'm not sure who Scott is protecting or why he's doing this, but it's very unfortunate." This is a time when we all really need to come together to change the laws and protect children. That should be the most important thing. "

What do you think about the article? You've seen (My) truth: the rape of 2 Coreys?

Disclosure: Charisse Van Horn has had personal communication and interaction with Corey Feldman, members of Wolfpack and Feldfam. She has never had personal, private communication and interaction with Judy Haim. She supports Corey Feldman's truth campaign and posts her personal opinions and experiences on her social media pages and personal websites and blogs. She has been following this case since 2017.



