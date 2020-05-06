Comedian Tony Rock proudly introduces his first child

Instagram

The brother of famous comedian Chris Rock has officially become a father when he announces the birth of his first child, a healthy baby, on social media.

Funny Tony rock He has become a father for the first time.

The "Everyone hates Chris"star, the younger brother of the famous comedian Chris Rock, recently welcomed a son and introduced fans to the newborn on Monday, May 4, 2020 by sharing a sweet black and white photo of the sleeping baby, all included on Instagram.

"I have been so incredibly overwhelmed by emotions that I couldn't find the words. One of my favorite scriptures will be more than enough …", the new father captioned the photo, before sharing biblical quotes from the book of Ecclesiasticus, Chapter 30, book one.

Added the hashtags, "#RocktheWorldForever" and "#ThePrinceofTheRockEmpire".

The 45-year-old did not share the identity of the boy's mother, but the happy news caused several comedy friends to share their good wishes for the star.

Actor Duane Martin He commented: "It is the ROCK. You will be an incredible father, brother, without a doubt (sic)", and comedian Donnell Rawlings wrote: "Look at God! Very happy for your son (sic) !!!"