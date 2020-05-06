Colorado exceeds 900 coronavirus deaths as hospitalizations drop to lowest point in a month – Up News Info

Colorado has recorded up to 903 deaths from the new coronavirus, state health officials announced Tuesday, when COVID-19 hospitalizations reached their lowest point in a month.

There have been 2,919 people hospitalized since the outbreak was first confirmed in the state in March, but only 650 people were in Colorado hospitals with symptoms of the disease as of Monday afternoon, state data shows.

That's the lowest level of hospitalizations since April 1, when 574 people were in Colorado hospitals for COVID-19. At least 93 people since Monday have gone home or been transferred to a lower level of care, such as a rehabilitation center.

At least 17,364 people have tested positive or believed to have COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the virus, although health officials have said the actual number is likely much higher.

Authorities recorded more than 3,000 tests Monday, as the state increases its capabilities to better track the virus as companies slowly reopen. The 54.1 tests per 100,000 people per day are still well below 152 per 100,000 per day, according to health experts, as needed to safely monitor the outbreak.

Much of that testing has focused on senior facilities and other care homes. Authorities have confirmed outbreaks at 170 facilities across the state, seven more than the previous day.

The state health department announces new daily totals for coronavirus deaths and confirmed cases based on what was reported in Colorado counties; Although deaths and positive test results may be announced on a particular day, they may have occurred at any time in the past and are now being reported to the state.