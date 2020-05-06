Chrissy Teigen gets excited about Adele's huge transformation after posting a stunning black dress photo!

Chrissy Teigen couldn't believe her eyes saw Adele's amazing transformation! As you know, the singer has managed to lose a lot of weight and now she looks like a totally different person!

According to those beings, Adele was excited to share a new photo of her in a little black dress on her birthday, and many fans, as well as other celebrities including Chrissy, couldn't get past the transformation!

The birthday photo shows Adele after shedding no less than 100 pounds, so it makes sense that people can't believe her eyes.

The model went to Adele's comment section to write, "I mean, are you kidding me?"

Chrissy was clearly mesmerized, like everyone else, by the results of Adele's weight loss journey.

As for Chrissy's comment, it is unclear at the moment if she is just a big Adele fan or if they are also good friends.

They might have met at Beyonce and Jay Z's secret Oscars after-party in January, as both women attended, as evidenced by some photos taken at the party.

As for the new photo that took everyone's breath away, it shows Adele looking healthy and fit all the time posing confidently and cheeky.

Of course, her beautiful outfit only added to that effect as she wore a tight little black dress with some trendy bell sleeves that showed off her toned legs and showed off her tiny waistline.

Also, her hair looked perfectly dyed blonde despite being quarantined without access to a hair salon.

Speaking of the pandemic, he also mentioned those on the first line of COVID-19, writing in the title: ‘Thanks for the birthday love. I hope everyone stays safe and sane during this crazy time. I would like to thank all of our lifeguards and essential workers who keep us safe while risking their lives! You are really our angels 2020, bye, thanks x & # 39 ;.



