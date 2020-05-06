Chrissy Metz believes COVID-19 will be part of an episode of the future "This Is Us,quot;

Chrissy Metz and the rest of the We are Movie 4 ended long before the COVID-19 pandemic closed almost all productions in the television and movie industry. The actress says that when they finally shoot again after their indefinite hiatus comes to an end, she believes the new coronavirus could be part of future episodes.

Talking with Q.10Metz, who plays Kate Pearson in the time-jumping tear game, said she has not yet discussed this issue with showrunner Dan Fogelman, but does not believe the NBC drama can avoid addressing the pandemic and its aftermath.

"I haven't spoken to anyone yet, but we are a contemporary show, so we have to deal with it," Metz said. "Our program is a kind of plan on how to overcome anxiety and problems, loss and pain."

When television shows return to production after the close is over, there is no doubt that some shows will have to decide whether or not to include COVID-19 in their stories considering the impact it has had on the world.

Of course, television shows have their own universes that are not necessarily the same as in the contemporary world in which we live. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, multiple series that unfolded in New York decided to ignore the catastrophic event rather than address it in some way.

We are is a non-linear drama that jumps to different time periods to tell the story of different generations of the Pearson family. The cast includes Metz, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chris Sullivan, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Metz recently revealed on Instagram that the ensemble met for a video chat so that they could communicate with each other throughout the seasons.

"The technology is here, bringing joy and gratitude, all of you! I am so happy to see these beautiful faces! Metz wrote in the caption of his post.

According to ME! News, The cast recently partnered with Frontline Foods to pay for hospital staff meals on the front line of the pandemic in Pittsburgh, the city where We are occurs. They also helped workers at medical centers in the Philadelphia area.



