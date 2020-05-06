Chris Cuomo tricks Andrew into being single and ready to mix

Just when you are called one of New York's "most desirable,quot; men, let your little brother bring you back to Earth.

Yes, we are talking about the Governor of New York. Andrew Cuomo and his famous younger brother, host of CNN Chris Cuomo. While the state has been hit hard in the coronavirus pandemic, Andrew and Chris's continuing comedy about the sibling comedy on the air, steeped in customs and false rivalry, has provided citizens with some entertainment in these tough times. .

That was the case once again on Tuesday night at Chris & # 39; Cuomo Prime Time, when he brought his brother to the task for his celebrity status.

"It seems like you've changed through this process. You sound, you know, different. You're assuming what's going on in the federal government; some say it's evidence of a change in ambition. Some say continuing programs like EllenWhere she is pumping your head with helium about how cool you are and the coverage of Rolling Stone-Now, as we used to say in the neighborhood, think about who you are. Do you think there has been a change in your ambitions and in your sense of yourself because of all these new friends that you seem to have? Chris asked.

"Some say I shouldn't come to this program because you harass me and provoke me," Andrew replied.