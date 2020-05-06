Chloe Sevigny reveals baby's name in intro photo

WENN

New mom Chloe Sevigny She debuted with her newborn son on social media and thanked the medical workers who helped her safely deliver her first child.

The "Boys Don & # 39; t Cry" star and her boyfriend, art gallery director Sinisa Mackovic, were seen taking the baby home from a New York hospital on Monday (May 4), and Wednesday , the actress introduced fans to little Vanja with a family photo on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mackovic," he captioned the image, in which he is depicted hugging his son, with Mackovic at his side. "Born on May 2 New York (sic)".

Sevigny shared her gratitude to hospital staff members for helping her feel as comfortable as possible, despite giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you to all the staff at Mount Sinai East for your courage, perseverance, and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient," he wrote. "Blessings to all the other families giving birth during this time. #Ilovemyboys."

Chloe will celebrate her first Mother's Day as a new mom on Sunday, May 10.