Chloe Sevigny presents Baby Vanja

The former actress of & # 39; Bloodline & # 39; She proudly presents her newborn son on social media a few days after bringing the baby home with her dad Sinisa Mackovic from the hospital.

New mom Chloe Sevigny She debuted with her newborn son on social media and thanked the medical workers who helped her safely deliver her first child.

The "Boys do not Cry"star and her boyfriend, director of the art gallery Sinisa MackovicThey were seen taking the children home from a New York hospital on Monday, May 4, 2020, and on Wednesday, the actress introduced fans to little Vanja with a family photo on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world Vanja Sevigny Mackovic," he captioned the image, in which he is depicted hugging his son, with Mackovic at his side. "He was born on May 2 in New York City (sic)."

Sevigny shared her gratitude to hospital staff members for helping her feel as comfortable as possible, despite giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Thank you to all the staff at Mount Sinai East for your courage, perseverance, and kindness, especially the nurses for being so gentle and patient," he wrote. "Blessings to all the other families that give birth during this time. #Ilovemyboys."

Chloe will celebrate her first Mother's Day as a new mom on Sunday, May 10, 2020.