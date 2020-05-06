China plans to complete the space station by 2022

BEIJING – China plans to send four manned space missions and the same number of cargo ships to complete work on its permanent space station within about two years, authorities said after the launch of a newly designed spacecraft aboard the latest rocket. heavy load.

The announcement of the country's manned space program further strengthens China's aspirations to rival the US. USA, Europe, Russia and private companies in the exploration of outer space.

The unmanned spacecraft and its return capsule were launched into space aboard a Long March 5B rocket on its first flight Tuesday afternoon from the Wenchang launch center in the southern island province of Hainan.

The capsule is reportedly an improvement on the Shenzhou capsule based on the Soyuz model from the former Soviet Union and can carry six astronauts instead of the current three.

China previously launched an experimental space station that later crashed into the atmosphere and plans to build a larger multi-module facility to compete with the scale of the International Space Station.

China's burgeoning space program hit a milestone last year by landing a spacecraft on the largely unexplored dark side of the moon, and has plans to launch a lander and rover on Mars.

The program has developed rapidly, especially since its first manned mission in 2003, and has sought cooperation with space agencies in Europe and elsewhere.

However, EE. USA It has banned most of space cooperation with China for national security reasons, preventing China from participating in the International Space Station and prompting it to gradually develop its own team. The new Long March 5B rocket has been specially designed to power modules of the future space station into orbit.

China is also among the three countries planning missions to Mars this summer. The United States is launching a lander, China has a combination orbiter and lander, and the United Arab Emirates is sending an orbiter.

Spaceships can only be launched to Mars every two years, to take advantage of the best possible alignment between Earth and its neighboring planet.