Cher ready to tone down criticism of Donald Trump if he starts saving lives amid crisis COVID-19

Cher I always thought Donald trump He was a fool who sought attention long before he became president of the United States. USA, Remembering the times she used to see him look stupid in Aspen, Colorado.

The pop legend has become one of Trump's most haters as he often turns to social media to criticize the American leader and his policies, but Cher admits that her dislike for the former property magnate began years ago. before taking office.

"I had only heard of him when he lived in New York, but he had a place in Aspen and we used to go skiing there," he tells Billboard. "I met him a couple of times at a restaurant called Mezzaluna. He was always so eager for attention. Everyone there was rich or famous, but he got up to get salt or ketchup or to go to the bathroom."

"He took a tour of that restaurant three or four times. And I was thinking, 'My God, do you see yourself or do you have any awareness of what everyone in this room thinks?' he used to call magazines pretending to be his own press agent. He's a scammer who had a television show. "

But Cher insists that she will lessen her hatred for Trump and avoid his savage attacks if he begins to show a little compassion or really step up his game amid the coronavirus crisis.

"As much as I dislike Trump, and the disgust doesn't even come close to how I feel about him, if I thought he was really interested in people and came up with something to help, I would give him some props, even though I think he wouldn't have nothing to do with it, "he adds. "If his administration started saving lives, it would back off for a while."