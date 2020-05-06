Charles Barkley: & # 39; I feel sad & # 39; for the deterioration of the friendship with Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley still respects Michael Jordan, but that feeling doesn't seem to be mutual.

The former NBA star spoke about his relationship with Jordan during an interview on the "Waddle and Silvy Show,quot; on ESPN 1000 in Chicago. Barkley recently appeared on the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance," so it seemed natural to ask.

Barkley said her friendship with Jordan deteriorated after comments she made several years ago about how Jordan runs the Charlotte NBA franchise.

"The thing that bothered me the most about all that, I don't think he said anything that bad," Barkley said. "I'm pretty sure I said, 'As much as I love Michael, until he stops hiring them, and his best friends, he's never going to be successful as a general manager.' And I almost literally remember saying that. And what really bothered me afterward. was that Phil Jackson said exactly the same thing. "

Barkley added that being a TNT analyst means you cannot put friendships on analysis. And saying Jordan is doing a good job with the Bobcats / Hornets would not be accurate.

"Part of my job (as an analyst) is, because I can't go on TV and say 'Another General Manager sucks' and only because Michael is like a brother to me and says' He's doing a fantastic job. That would be untrue, "Barkley said.

In 14 Hornets possession seasons, Jordan's teams have only finished above .500 three times. His teams have a combined regular season record of 464-651 (.416) and have only made three playoff appearances. Barkley was accurate in saying that Jordan needs to change something to be successful, but the former Bulls star doesn't seem to want to listen.

"The guy was like a brother to me, he shot, 20-something years," Barkley said. "At least 20 years old and something. And I'm sorry, I'm sad. But to me, he's still the best basketball player in history. I wish him nothing but the best. But, there's nothing I can do about it, bro. "

The old Round Bounce Mound says Jordan has his number and can call him at any time. But since he hasn't heard from him in "a long time," he doesn't plan to get a call anytime soon.

Also, don't expect Barkley to apologize for his comments. He also touched on this topic in a recent podcast interview with David Aldridge on "Adjacent Hoops Ad." Barkley defended the comments that caused Jordan to be angry with him.

"Don't you have friends who aren't sure how they're going to react when you're honest with them? Especially someone at their level. And like I say, hey, I love the guy. He's the best I've ever seen. It's unfortunate the way he They worked things out, "Barkley said." But I'm always going to try to do my job. And really, my criticism was about the people around him. I thought the people he hired around him were too many men. That was actually my statement, to be honest. I thought the people around him wanted the private jet. They wanted the meat dinner. They were always going to be yes men. "