Celebrity Escape Room has a gathering of friends and a great game

They will be there for you, but they will friends stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox be there for each other to leave NBC Celebrity escape room?

Cox, Kudrow, Adam Scott, Ben stiller and Twenty one get together to start Red Nose Day on Thursday May 21 with the new special Celebrity escape room. Stiller and Black are also executive producers on the project.

"The idea was that maybe an escape room show would be fun to raise awareness of child poverty," says Stiller in the first exclusive look below.

Stiller, Scott, Kudrow and Cox play the game with Black as the game's master.