Celebrity Escape Room has a gathering of friends and a great game

Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox leave NBC Celebrity escape room
Cox, Kudrow, Adam Scott, Ben stiller and Twenty one get together to start Red Nose Day on Thursday May 21 with the new special Celebrity escape room. Stiller and Black are also executive producers on the project.
"The idea was that maybe an escape room show would be fun to raise awareness of child poverty," says Stiller in the first exclusive look below.
Stiller, Scott, Kudrow and Cox play the game with Black as the game's master.
In the glance below, Kudrow is absolutely fascinated by Black's antics. "The master of the game is Jack Black and he's devilish," says Scott.
"It is a battle of wits," explains Black. "You against the room,quot;.
Who is the weakest link in this List A team? "That's me," Kudrow volunteers.
"No, you're so smart," says Cox. "It will be (Adam Scott)."
It is not just a room the quartet has to come out of, but a rather expansive ensemble that is sure to play nostalgia for the 1980s with a variety of rooms.
"I don't remember anything because there were loud noises and it gave me amnesia," says Kudrow. Click play on the video above to hear more of the cast.
In a statement, NBC joked Celebrity escape room "It combines the drama and tension of a real-life video game with the charm of the ultimate party game." Stiller, Cox, Kudrow and Scott have to work together to crack clues, solve puzzles and brainstorm to find solutions that will allow them to break free before time runs out, all for charity. Players can ask Black for only three clues. Each room they complete raises more money.
Then Celebrity escape room, Red Nose Day begins and the annual programming block to end child poverty.
It all starts on Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
