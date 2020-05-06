Cedar box found with cremated remains of pets found, Haltom City police searching "Sinjin,quot; family – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Haltom City police made a plea on their Facebook page after someone handed over a cedar box containing the cremated remains of a pet.

It was found in the new High Point area by a water tower.

Police said the concerned citizen noticed that the box had a bag inside with a powdered substance, so they thought it could be contraband.

A card inside said "Family Turner,quot; and the plaque says "Sinjin,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML192f42df70dec33741abadd157308e4614%

The department said there is no Turner family in the area and that Animal Services does not have a Sinjin registry anywhere. Police also checked with the local pet cemetery, Faithful Friends, but were unable to help since the pet was cremated in 2011.

The Facebook post read "Sinjin,quot; is a Hebrew name that means "God is kind,quot;. It is also the name of a character, Sinjin Van Cleef on the canceled show, Victorious. Or it could have been inspired by the FallOut 4 monster. "