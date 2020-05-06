CBS News Denies Staging Coronavirus Test Line at Michigan Hospital – Up News Info

CBS News has removed a portion of a CBS this morning Coronavirus testing segment that featured a Michigan hospital. But the network denies claims made in a new Project Veritas video that CBS News was behind any effort to stock a line of cars at the hospital's test-drive site to make it appear longer.

Instead, the network said the hospital, Cherry Health, "first informed us that one of its chief officers told at least one staff member to enter the test line along with real patients." But the network said they were unaware of this until after the segment aired on Friday.

The network's response was to a new video by right-wing provocateur James O’Keefe, Project Veritas, which for years has been directed at mainstream journalists accused of bias.

the CBS this morning The segment featured footage of the COVID-19 test at the hospital, but the Veritas Project video features interviews with unidentified "insider" that said CBS News organized "absolutely" to make the line look bigger. The Veritas Project segment also features hidden camera images of what it said employees were talking about how hospital workers were put on the test line alongside real patients, who then had to wait longer.

A Cherry Health spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment. According to Project Veritas, Cherry Health executive director Tasha Blackmon said in a telephone conversation: "We and CBS News had nothing to do with that line."

In its statement, which it provided to the Veritas Project, CBS News said the network "did not organize anything at the Cherry Health facility." Any suggestion to the contrary is 100% false. These accusations are alarming. "

They said they contacted Cherry Health "to contact them immediately," which was when they said that one of their managers told at least one staff member to stand in line.

"They also said that their actions did not prevent any real patient from being examined," the network said. "We take the accuracy of our reporting very seriously and are removing the Cherry Health part of the part."

Networks have been embroiled in controversy in the past over claims to staging gunshots, even those that don't change the central focus of a story. In 2016, ABC News eliminated a producer after it was revealed that a segment of Good morning america He presented a photo of correspondent Linsey Davis standing in front of the police tape. But CNN was sent a photo showing that the tape was broadcast through an ABC News team and was not an actual police line.