CBS just canceled (and renewed) a bunch of shows

How the coronavirus will affect the television industry is a big question, which is why CBS sticks to what works and has renewed most of its agenda. Of course NCIS is coming back. So is NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Both of them Dick Wolfnetwork dramasFBI and FBI: Most Wanted"He also scored renovations, but some big names weren't so lucky."

Freshman shows starring Pauley Perrette, Edie Falco and Patricia Heaton received no renewals from the second season. While Heaton's titular Carol may have gotten a second act as a doctor, she didn't get a second season of Carol's second act.

Evil, Mother, Survivor, The surprising race and Young Sheldon were previously renewed.