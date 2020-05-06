CBS just canceled (and renewed) a bunch of shows

How the coronavirus will affect the television industry is a big question, which is why CBS sticks to what works and has renewed most of its agenda. Of course NCIS is coming back. So is NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Both of them Dick Wolfnetwork dramasFBI and FBI: Most Wanted"He also scored renovations, but some big names weren't so lucky."
Freshman shows starring Pauley Perrette, Edie Falco and Patricia Heaton received no renewals from the second season. While Heaton's titular Carol may have gotten a second act as a doctor, she didn't get a second season of Carol's second act.
Evil, Mother, Survivor, The surprising race and Young Sheldon were previously renewed.
"Thanks to these exceptional shows, we are going to win the current season with 1 million viewers." Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "Next year, we will have these solid comeback series as our base … and Super Bowl LV as well. It is a well balanced lineup in Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021."
Below is a snapshot of what's to come and what's to come next season (as long as that can start production).
