Cate Blanchett takes the lead role in the video game adaptation & # 39; Borderlands & # 39;

& # 39; Thor: Ragnarok & # 39; actress is expected portray a superhuman, one of the main characters in the next big screen adaptation to be directed by Eli Roth.

Cate Blanchett reportedly starring in new film adaptation of hit sci-fi video game "Borderlands"

Sources tell Variety the "Thor: Ragnarok"Star is in talks to star as another superhuman playing Lilith in the movie, which will be directed by"lodging house"filmmaker Eli Roth.

Lilith is one of the main playable protagonists in the original 2009 game, being one of the six women in the galaxy in the superhuman mermaid class.

Craig mazin, who won an Emmy for his work on "Chernobyl"mini-series, has written the last draft of the script.

"Borderlands" is a role-playing game set on the border of a science fiction universe on the planet Pandora, a world that has been abandoned by a mega corporation.

The game and installments, the latest of which, "Borderlands 3", launched in September 2019, has sold over 57 million copies worldwide.